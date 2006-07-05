IRISTM Is Launched – The Home & Office Wireless Security Camera That Streams Video to Mobile Phones

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2006 --Fonetechnology today announces the international launch of the IRISTM camera – the world’s first network-independent wireless stand alone camera that sends live video to your mobile phone. It allows users to connect live to the IRIS colour camera from their mobile phone without the requirement for broadband, a PC, an internet account, routers or any technical knowledge. In addition, it is the only system that is available to regular 2.5G GPRS handsets – i.e. it is available to the majority of owners and does not require a 3G phone.



IRIS is ideal for home or office security as it keeps an eye on your empty building and also has applications in the entertainment market. IRIS camera has a standard GPRS sim card integrated within it, making set up and deployment as easy as a phone call. It is a very robust system and as it is separate to a broadband or IP network link, it will continue to operate even in the event of these going down.



With IRIS you can watch whatever is important, wherever you are. Typical applications include keeping an eye on your home, children and pets. For example, children at the nursery or with the child minder, monitoring valuable property such as an office, shop, second home, car or boat. As the system uses GSM networks. it can even be deployed inside your vehicle or a fleet of vehicles.



In alarm mode, the IRIS camera is continually monitoring for movement. If movement is detected, the camera will automatically upload video of the event to a secure server. For ultimate peace of mind, the user is then alerted of an activation via SMS and can view the recording on their mobile phone.



Using police approved security checks, including a secure pin code access, the system allows from one to thousands of mobiles to dial in simultaneously into the same camera. IRIS is being made available through mobile phone network outlets, electrical retail channels and in some instances through white label arrangements with international brands.



Fonetechnology is the joint venture between Bridisco Limited and Pedagog Limited. Bridisco is the UK’s number one electrical distributor and also through the wholly-owned Micromark brand, the UK’s number one for domestic CCTV. Pedagog is a world leading wireless multimedia company.



Commenting on the launch, the Chairman of the joint venture and Group Director of Bridisco Limited, Mike Moses, said: “We have been delighted by demand all around the world and with a GSM/GPRS sim card in each camera and 3G variants being released later this year, we expect IRIS to soon be the largest deployment of wireless data in the world.”



At launch, a licensing model was initially available in volume to consumers in South Africa, USA, Hong Kong, Malaysia and the UK, with many more countries and networks now online. Over the last year the product has already been successfully trialled in several countries and acquired the necessary Mobile Operator approvals.



