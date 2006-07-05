EGAR Technology Presents Its New Web-Based Trading and Risk Management System – EGAR ASP

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2006 --Today EGAR Technology launched a new cutting-edge product EGAR ASP, a powerful real-time, web-based solution delivering affordable, customizable and scalable platform for the screen based trading and risk management of the Exchange traded and OTC derivatives.



EGAR ASP is designed for the institutional investors such us hedge funds, investment banks and trading companies, and enables them to create the most cost effective solution. The system provides the exceptional depth of market coverage and includes equities, foreign exchange, precious and base metals, energy, soft commodities, Sox and NOX emissions, and many other markets.



EGAR ASP trading features combine easy to use trading tools, intuitive market data management, powerful position keeping and flexible reporting, while the risk management part of the solution provides consistent pricing across all markets and products. Sophisticated models and a full array of risk and “greeks” monitoring enable traders to manage their portfolios with ease and efficiency.



The middle office part of the system provides a common data center for managing all static data such as counterpart information, credit limits, margin settings, a full security master, payment instructions and legal documentation, while the back office functionality allows full control and monitoring of deal status from confirmation to settlement.



Gena Ioffe, Chairman and CEO of EGAR Technology comments: “High quality combined with cost effectiveness has always been our motto when launching any product. Our new system fully reflects this principle as it has broad functionality and market coverage, and at the same time, being a web-based solution, it’s extremely affordable and requires no special software or maintenance”.



About EGAR Technology



EGAR Technology (http://www.egartech.com) combines excellence in technology with capital market expertise to create sophisticated trading and risk management systems and solutions.



EGAR's applications offer cutting-edge, integrated and standalone front-, middle- and back-office trading and risk management systems. Additionally, EGAR has pioneered modular software - granting firms of all sizes the efficiency of a custom-built system with the affordability of off-the-shelf products. EGAR has built a global reputation for its user-friendly systems, which increase efficiency without sacrificing complexity.



EGAR has created solutions for some of the world's most important financial services firms including RiskMetrics Group, Calyon Financial /Credit Agricole, Fimat /Societe Generale, CIBC and many others.

