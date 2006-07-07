Reksoft Russian IT Quarterly: A View on the Annual Progress of Russian Software Outsourcing Industry

St. Petersburg, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2006 --A new issue of Reksoft Russian IT Quarterly newsletter is now available.



The beginning of summer was marked by the annual conference on software outsourcing in Russia held in Moscow. The Russian Outsourcing and Software Summit brought together hundreds of industry players, analysts and prospectives. With this being my 5th year at the Summit, I see plenty of evidence speaking for the maturation of the Russian IT outsourcing industry, and will share some of my observations on the progress of the industry, commenting on the changes that took place since the last year's Summit.



To read the full newsletter, please follow this link - http://www.reksoft.com/misc/reksoft_co/files/139/rus_it_quarterly_jul_2006.pdf



About Reksoft:



Since 1991 Reksoft provides offshore software development services with a key focus on Telecommunications, Hospitality & Travel, and Financial Services sectors. Reksoft has been delivering software outsourcing solutions for the past 15 years, winning a loyal customer base of such leading enterprises as Aastra Telecom, Dirol Cadbury, First Hop, Frankotyp Postalia, Fujitsu Siemens Computers, Philip Morris, ProSieben, Saxo Bank, Siemens Switzerland, SoftBrands Hospitality, Swisscom Mobile, T-Systems and UPM. Currently the company counts 300+ employees and has completed the FY2005 with $ 9 mln. in revenue.



