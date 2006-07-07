Deacom Educates Coatings Manufacturers at FSCT Program

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2006 --Jay Deakins, founder of the DEACOM ERP system for the paint and coatings industry, presented at the Federation of Societies for Coatings Technology (FSCT) 2006 Advancements in Coatings Series on June 20 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Rosemont, IL. Following the “21st Century Manufacturing: Efficiency AND Compliance” theme, Deakins taught attendees how utilizing a single, integrated business software system can help achieve both maximum efficiency and compliance throughout their business operations.



The FSCT program, a collaboration between the FSCT and the National Paint & Coatings Association, provided small and medium-sized coatings companies with the knowledge and tools to improve manufacturing operations in order to compete with regional and national paint companies. Deakins’ educational course introduced an alternative approach to the widespread use of multiple software systems for coatings manufacturing, including laboratory management and production, purchasing, and accounting.



“By utilizing several software systems to handle different functions, process manufacturers are burdened with unnecessary costs and administrative delays. Simply using one, integrated software system allows manufacturers the opportunity to dramatically reduce inefficiencies, such as inventory excess, and increase profitability,” said Deakins.



About the Federation of Societies for Coatings Technology (FSCT)



The Federation of Societies for Coatings Technology is dedicated to being the leading provider of educational and professional development services to its members, as well as to professionals throughout the coatings industry — and to provide forums for the promotion and advancement of the global coatings industry. Visit www.coatingstech.org for further information about FSCT.



About Deacom, Inc.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM system seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.



