MarketingExperiments.com Web Clinic to Address the Power of Urgency to Increase Sales

MarketingExperiments.com answers this question and more in its next Web clinic, “Testing the Power of Urgency to Increase Sales” to be held Wednesday, July 12, 2006 at 4:00 p.m. (ET). The 60-minute teleconference is offered to interested parties free of charge, with prior registration requested.



“Traditional marketing history has taught us that consumers are more likely to act when they are placed on a deadline,” said Nick Usborne, senior editor at MEC. “But we wanted to test if expiration dates and warnings about limited supplies would be as effective in the online market and then identify specific measures marketers can take to boost online conversions.”



During the Web clinic, MEC analysts will share important insights on how online marketers can best use urgency to increase conversions, while avoiding pitfalls that may undermine company credibility and authority online.



“Online consumers are Web-savvy – they understand the importance of being able to distinguish a good deal from a cheap advertising stunt,” Usborne said. “Consequently, our research and presentation will help online marketers maintain consumer confidence while presenting urgent offers.”



