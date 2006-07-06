WhiteHat Inc. selected to compete in WOW’s Iron Chef of Information Security at HostingCon 2006 Las Vegas

Aurora, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2006 --The World Organization of Webmasters (WOW) is pleased to announce that WhiteHat Inc. has been selected by WOW’s three person security selection team committee to compete in WOW’s Iron Chef of Information Security Challenge taking place at HostingCon 2006 on Tuesday July 18, 2006 at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV.



Tom Slodichak, WhiteHat’s Chief Security Officer stated, "By demonstrating the process of a web security assessment, web development professionals gain an appreciation for what the common mistakes are and what typical findings are. They learn what to look for, and what to watch out for. If a single developer takes away that understanding and avoids a single website compromise, then our effort is certainly worthwhile.



“As web security assessment professionals, we would rather find a properly secured web application than advise a client to take their insecure site down for repairs,” Slodichak added.



Rosaleen Citron, WhiteHat’s CEO stated, "Websites are critical customer service portals, often harboring personal, financial and health databases. The current governance and legislative environment is leading the web developer's client to write security and privacy requirements into their contracts. The WOW Iron Chef Security event showcases the knowledge to assist in meeting that regulatory challenge.”



Teams will be judged by a panel of experts selected from the Information Security and hosting community. This is an interactive development session with the industry's best security professionals. The format will combine the spectacle of performance art with the entertainment value of a live high pressure-sporting event.



About WOW



World Organization of Webmasters is a non-profit professional association dedicated to the support of individuals and organizations who create, manage or market web sites. WOW provides education as well as certification, technical, employment and member advantage services to thousands of aspiring and practicing web professionals worldwide.



About HostingCon 2006



HostingCon is the definitive conference and tradeshow for the hosting industry. HostingCon 2006 will be held July 17-19, 2006 at The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hosting professionals around the world gather to learn more about the industry, network with their peers and vendors, and help grow their business. HostingCon is produced by Interjuncture Corp., an Aurora, Illinois-based technology conference producer.



The HostingCon 2006 website is located at http://www.hostingcon.com and is the best source for the most up to date information on the conference program, exhibitors, and special events.



About WhiteHat



WhiteHat Inc. is a leading Information Technology Security Provider (ITSP). WhiteHat employs CISSP certified industry leading security practitioners and offers a portfolio of security offerings including: Professional consulting services, Managed security services, Security education, third party software and hardware products and training. With clientele in the financial, healthcare, pharmaceutical, critical infrastructure and government sectors, WhiteHat security assessment professionals assist clients by providing independent assessment of their IT security posture. For more information visit www.whitehatinc.com.

