Technology Group International Joins the North American Building Material Distribution Association

Toledo, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2006 --Technology Group International (TGI), a leading ERP software solution provider, today announced that it has recently joined the North American Building Material Distribution Association to strengthen its focus on the building products industry.



As a developer of enterprise software solutions for small to medium size firms, TGI’s install base includes a number of companies who manufacturer or distribute products within the building materials industry. To show support of these customers and to enhance TGI’s industry knowledge, TGI has become an active member of the association.



Scott Smith, President and CEO of TGI, states “Joining the NBMDA was originally a suggestion of one of our customers. As with much of our customer interaction, we take their suggestions and comments seriously. If being a member of this association can help TGI enrich its product offering for our customers within the building materials industry, then this is where TGI needs to be. We hope to provide our expertise, as well as learn more about the complex issues these manufacturers and distributors deal with each day.”



In addition to the NBMDA, TGI is also a member of The Association for Operations Management (APICS), National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW), and National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). In addition to general participation in these organizations, TGI will also participate in industry events, conferences, and trade shows are they are available.



About Technology Group International, Ltd.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence, Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



Technology Group International

www.tgiltd.com

Rebecca Gill

rgill@tgiltd.com

800-837-0028



