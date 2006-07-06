Meeting Customer Demands Through Improved Customer Service

Oakville, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2006 --Plantnode is a hybrid web-based software application designed on an open platform to integrate with existing production equipment, analyze real-time performance, and evaluate machine productivity. Plantnode’s built-in intelligence goes beyond raw data collection to provide a fully integrated production and performance management application; differentiated by the ability to compare real-time data against planned estimates. Plantnode is proven to increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and enables machine level visibility on a 24x7 basis with automatic escalations and interactive processes to drive higher levels of operational efficiency, quality, and performance.



Before Plantnode

• No real-time job status

• Delay or unplanned downtime causes short shipment or missed delivery date

• Customer finds out at the end of the day that they won’t get their order on time

After Plantnode

• Real-time visibility into production bottlenecks to respond quickly and more effectively

• Set expectations based on accurate real-time information

• Proactively notify your customers of delays as soon as they’re detected to keep them happy while maximizing capacity utilization and minimizing loss

Benefits

• Build stronger relationships with customers

• Improve services due to accurate monitoring of production – better information faster and at lower costs

• Share information fast enough to make it actionable and collaborate to deliver the best solutions

According to President and CEO of Shoplogix, Kevin Dwyer, “Keeping customers informed of issues and addressing them before they become problems, goes a long way to building solid and lasting relationships. Using real-time information, manufacturers have the ability to notify customers immediately when deadlines are at risk and collaborate to develop solutions that minimize any negative impact. This capability is the differentiator that gives a competitive advantage in customer service and responsiveness“.



ABOUT SHOPLOGIX

Shoplogix develops intelligent performance management software that optimizes plant floor operations. Shoplogix solutions improve productivity, efficiency, and total operational performance by allowing companies to make real-time decisions that impact profitability while actively engaging employees in the process.



PLANTNODE NETWORK

Plantnode Network is an enterprise web-based software application that consolidates and analyzes operational data for all Plantnode enabled equipment providing a complete and accurate view of production performance. Plantnode Network’s distributed design provides true enterprise scalability to evaluate real-time performance on a plant-wide, multi-site, or global basis.



