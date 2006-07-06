2X releases new version of free PXES Linux thin client: 2X ThinClientServer PXES edition

Frankfurt, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2006 --2X today announced an innovative upgrade and new name for its popular PXES Linux thin client: 2X ThinClientServer PXES edition 3.0. This edition boasts a completely new architecture, which includes a server component allowing for central management of the connection settings and the thin client OS. The new architecture makes migrating PCs to thin clients and subsequently managing them, much easier and enables desktop virtualization.



"Existing PXES users can upgrade at no charge to 2X ThinClientServer PXES edition and get central connection management, support for new hardware and integrated support for running Windows applications on the thin client desktop," said Niko Makris. "With 2X ThinClientServer PXES edition, any company can experience the advantages of server based computing and desktop virtualization without investing in hardware or software."



Integrated support for running Windows applications



Integrated into 2X ThinClientServer PXES edition is the Linux client of 2X ApplicationServer, which allows any Windows application to be tunneled onto the Linux thin client desktop. Administrators can centrally control the Windows applications a user, or group of users, can run - on the Linux desktop!



2X ThinClientserver PXES edition is completely free and supports connections to Linux or Windows terminal servers. A commercial version of 2X ThinClientServer remains available and allows for connections to Citrix terminal servers.



Administrators save precious time with 2X ThinClientServer



The combination of a Linux desktop with Windows applications allows for tremendous time savings for administrators:



• No more patching of desktops

• No need to deploy new or updated software on desktops

• No more need to update to VISTA or re-install XP

• No need to back up data on desktop machines

• No Anti Virus / Anti Spyware needed on the desktop

• No desktop management & backup software needed



For more information about 2X ThinClientServer PXES edition visit: http://www.2x.com/pxes/. The product is available for download at: http://www.2x.com/pxes/download.htm. User to user support is available via the 2X forums at http://forums.2x.com. Commercial grade support is available with the enterprise version of 2X ThinClientServer



About 2X



2X Software Ltd - 2X - is a company developing software for the booming server-based computing market. Thin client computing controls spiraling PC management costs, centralizes application and desktop management, improves security and performance and allows users to work remotely. The company’s product line includes: 2X ThinClientServer for Windows/Linux, 2X LoadBalancer for Terminal Services/Citrix, 2X ApplicationServer for Windows Terminal Services and 2X SecureRDP for Windows Terminal Services. 2X is a privately held company with offices in Frankfurt, Cyprus, UK and Malta. Its management team is backed by years of experience in developing and selling network infrastructure software. 2X is a Microsoft and RedHat partner. For more information visit: www.2x.com, www.2xsoftware.de (German), www.2xsoftware.it (Italian), www.2xsoftware.fr (French), www.2xsoftware.es (Spanish).



All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.



