BFO- FREE improvements for PDF Library

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2006 --Big Faceless Organization (BFO), provider of high quality Java software components, have enhanced the industry leading Big Faceless PDF Library.



BFO are delighted to announce the release of version 2.6.11 of their award winning Java class library. This maintenance release offers big improvements when converting PDF documents to TIFF images – the images are now half the size of previous versions, and memory consumption has dropped by up to 75% for some documents. As always this upgrade is free for existing clients.



You can download a free fully functional trial version of the PDF Library and all other BFO products at http://big.faceless.org/products/download.jsp



About BFO: BFO is a global provider of Java based reporting solutions founded in 1998. They produce a stable of robust Java components for the international B2B market. Products include the Big Faceless Report Generator, Graph and PDF Library. The client portfolio includes Boeing, Lehman Brothers, Harvard University, HSBC, Fannie Mae, Roche, Toyota and US Department of Energy.



For more information about BFO visit http://bfo.co.uk



