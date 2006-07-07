Group Management Using Secure Collaborative Messaging

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2006 --IncomeHarvest announces a Group Management Toolset that dramatically improves communications and collaboration in relationship-centered business environments.



Network Marketing entrepreneurs and home business professionals are increasingly using instant messaging (IM) because they've recognized that IM is a fast, convenient and effective way to increase productivity.



Real-time interaction is a primary catalyst of effective group management and IM's “presence management” is a vital part of Coil and Coil_sparc - a premier toolset (developed by Cyprus-based Kanosis Ltd) that enables even the smallest group of people to collaborate effectively and gain a competitive edge.



The Coil suite enables teams to communicate in a secure environment and coordinate business initiatives involving people around the globe. IM and unlimited bandwidth file exchange are key elements of the system - friends, business partners, or even casual associates can manage their interactions by creating groups based on either the kind of relationship or the type of work to be accomplished.



With Coil's 2 GB encrypted and compressed storage space, files can be accessed quickly and reliably from anywhere in the world. Files are instantly available, no matter their format or file type, and the data stored is protected by both U.S. and international law.



The Kanosis group management suite includes the Java-based Coil toolset, a member forum, individual web sites and blogs - this promotes an entrepreneur-friendly environment and generates strong peer relationships. The collaborative and administrative toolset makes it easy to access information and communicate globally in a secure environment.



Lee Matthews, President of IncomeHarvest stated: “Instant messaging has become a mission-critical collaboration tool. Coil and Coil_sparc gives everyone the ability to leverage the web as an efficient, secure channel for interaction with clients and partners.”



IncomeHarvest is marketing this Software-as-a-Service [SaaS] using Relationship Marketing. Kanosians who promote this collaborative management suite receive a referral fee - 70% of the $22 monthly subscription fee is returned to those who introduce the service to the marketplace. Viral Marketing with a bonus!



Unique Software - Unique Opportunity - Where Technology Meets a True Income Opportunity!



About IncomeHarvest (www.IncomeHarvest.com)



IncomeHarvest, a world-wide marketing organization established in 2005, introduces an advanced Global Private Network to individuals and businesses that interact via the Internet. The network's secure Internet operation provides a host of communications and organizational tools with powerful built-in collaborative capability. IncomeHarvest also promotes personal and business development programming via Television and the Internet.



For further information, contact:



Lee Matthews

President, IncomeHarvest

www.IncomeHarvest.com

(888) 841-2254



