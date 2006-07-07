Gold Group Launches “Goblin™” Line of Offerings Simplifying Web & Mobile Marketing

Clark, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2006 --Gold Group, a New Jersey-based strategic marketing agency, launched its Goblin™ product line, a portfolio of marketing tools that makes it easier for advertisers to run social media and web marketing campaigns.



The company also announced it has been tapped by Kelly Services, a global provider of staffing services, and Oxfam America, the international relief organization, to launch integrated campaigns that draw heavily on social media marketing.



“Kelly Services is continuously researching and implementing the most cost-effective marketing vehicles to reach our various target audiences, including Generation Y and diverse populations,” said Michael Morrow, SVP Marketing, Kelly Services. “Gold Group has the tools and approach that make sense for our brand and for the audience lifestyle we’re trying to engage.”



Diane Shohet, Oxfam’s Director of Creative Services, who managed the selection process for a new campaign set to break this fall, said: “We selected Gold Group not just for their integrated marketing experience, but also for their practical understanding of how to reach online influencers and gain earned media in the new marketing landscape.” Euro RSCG also contended.



This spring, Gold Group utilized its Buzz Goblin™ program to launch a Keira Knightley Oscar gown auction for Oxfam that engaged dozens of bloggers and drove traditional coverage in more than 125 media outlets worldwide.



Bob Gold, CEO of Gold Group, stated, “Today’s consumers are mobile, search-savvy individuals who are more responsive to the opinions of their peers than those of corporations. The Goblin™ programs will allow our clients to reach their targeted audiences in a way that stimulates consumer response.”



The Goblin™ offerings include Buzz Goblin™, a six-step program that enlists the social media – blogs, podcasts and forums – to promote brands on the web; Lead Goblin™, a one-stop keyword advertising program that allows marketers to effectively reach all the sites in their niche, and

Message Goblin™, a turnkey application that lets prospects receive branded information through media of their choice – mobile devices, RSS feeds, and email.



