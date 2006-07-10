BMC Capital Provides $600,000 for Purchase of Multi-Tenant retail center in Princeton, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Thursday July 6, 2006, that it originated a $600,000 loan for the purchase of Princeton Place Retail Shopping Center, a multi-tenant retail center with self-storage units on-site, in Princeton, Texas. This 9,342 sq. ft. shopping center and 4,000 sq. ft. storage facility is one of the few of its kind in this northern Texas community and was financed at 75% LTC.



“We have had the opportunity to work with this seller on a number of previous occasions,” says Mason Whitehead, a loan officer at BMC Capital. “One of our prior deals involved a refinance of this property.” Whitehead and Carl Esrey, BMC Capital’s CEO, originated the loan. Jose Thankachan of Bream Real Estate represented the borrowers. Arthur Rhodes of Country Style Real Estate represented the seller.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



