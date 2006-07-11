BMC Capital Provides $2.68M for Purchase and Refinance of Two Apartment Complexes in Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Friday, June 30, 2006, that it originated two loans totaling $2,680,000 for the refinance and purchase of two apartment complexes in the Toledo area. Eastgate Apartments, a 44-unit complex with over 24,000 rentable sq. ft. that sits on 1.29 acres, is in Toledo proper. Hidden Valley Apartments, a 72-unit complex with almost 44,000 rentable sq. ft. that sits on 5.07 acres, is in Holland, a suburb of Toledo. Both properties were financed with rates in the mid 6% range with 80% LTV, a 10-year fixed rate and 30-year amortization.



“As vacancy rates continue to drop, multi-family properties like these will continue to appeal to commercial property investors,” says Gavin Pike, BMC Capital’s Toledo-based vice president. “As a national lender BMC has been able to offer more flexible program term and rates than the regional and local banks in the Ohio market.”



BMC Capital is a leading lender in the Ohio market and anticipates originating at least 50 transactions in the state this year.



