Radiant Capital Advisors Launches Radiant Forex.com

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2006 --Radiant Capital Advisors (www.radiantcap.com), a highly regarded capital raising and fund management company , based in New York, NY, today announced the opening of their Forex trading education division, Radiant Forex.com. (www.radiantforex.com)



Radiant Forex has a unique approach to training any trader that has not made it over the edge to success or for new traders. Radiant Forex is run by professional traders and analysts. Their model to success lies in their unique approach to trading.



“We are able to trade and teach a method of simple strategies in style that reduces psychological pressure and enables a trader to find high probable opportunities in the forex markets”, said Keith Sazer, President of Radiant Capital Advisors.



Radiant is building a professional online trading community with the intentions of not only educating investors and self traders, but they plan to incubate some of the traders into professional fund managers.



“Our model is very similar to the equity models of the 90’s, I have watched traders evolve from novices to professional traders in a matter months to years. Most of these traders have attained and maintained high net worths,” said Barry Dorfman, Managing Partner and President of Business Development of Radiant Capital Advisors. “I have successfully helped incubate several equity trading entities, and believe that forex is not only the future but the here or now, for both the traders and investor.”



The forex markets on the retail level have already started to become popular in Europe and are now gaining steam in the Unites States and North America. Foreign Exchange investing is now becoming recognized as an asset class globally. Radiant Capital Advisors specializes in Foreign Exchange asset management and is now a pioneer in the spot foreign exchange “fund of funds” arena.



About Radiant Capital Advisors Inc.

Radiant Capital Advisors,(www.radiantcap.com) Inc and Radiant Forex, (http://www.radiantforex.com) based in New York, NY, is a the leading entity in the foreign exchange money management and education sector.



