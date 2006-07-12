Colonial Hills Neighborhood Sets Date for Summer Block Party

East Point, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2006 --Colonial Hills Neighborhood Association will be holding a Summer Block Party in Unity Park on Hawthorne Way in East Point on July 29th beginning at 6:00 P.M. The event will end with a showing of Grease staring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John at dusk.



In conjunction with the Summer Block Party Colonial Hills is also selling raffle tickets available now through the event. The grand prize award for the raffle drawling will be a $100 gift card to Lowe’s Home Improvement. Raffle contestants will also be eligible for door prizes throughout the Summer Block Party. Need not be present to win.



For information on purchasing raffle tickets please visit www.epcolonialhills.com.



The Summer Block party will have food, music, games and vendor booths. Sponsorships, food vendors and booths available, for more information contact Dustin Drabot at 404-735-5698 or epcolonialhills@yahoo.com.

