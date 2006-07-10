Arbonne Botanical Skin Products Utilizes QC Software

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2006 --Founded in 1975 in Switzerland and coming to the United States in 1985, Arbonne International, www.arbonne.com, has become a world leader in providing botanical based skin products. Based in Irvine, CA, Arbonne’s 200,000 sq. ft. distribution center is powered by QC Enterprise™ from QC Software.



The initial phase saw the implementation of the QC Navigator and QC OMS modules of the QC Enterprise software solution. QC OMS plans orders for picking utilizing specific cartonization rules and efficiently routes each container to the proper picking zone employing zone skipping rules configured within the system. QC Navigator communicates with pick to light technology for quick and efficient picking throughout the process.



Phase II of the Arbonne implementation saw the addition of two (2) additional picking zones making QC Enterprise the single communication point to Arbonne’s warehouse management system and material handling equipment.



In Phase III, Arbonne implemented QC SMS to streamline its shipping process. Now, Arbonne utilizes a single shipping system to process all orders for multiple carriers.



In July of 2006, Arbonne is opening its new facility in Greenwood, IN. QC Software was selected as the vendor of choice to manage the entire 300,000 sq. ft. facility.



QC Software is the leading provider of Tier 1 warehouse control systems to the warehousing and distribution industries. Since 1996, QC Software, utilizing state of the art technology combined with extensive research, development, and rigorous testing, has developed the QC Enterprise suite of products. Designed to be modular in nature, easily configurable, and platform independent, this highly scalable solution satisfies the needs of any size warehouse.



The solutions provided by QC Software (www.qcsoftware.com) enables companies to streamline their warehouse operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry ensuring increased corporate profitability. With a commitment to total customer satisfaction QC Software is the obvious choice for warehouse control, order management, and inventory management needs.



