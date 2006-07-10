Technology Group International Joins Industry Associations to Strengthen Food and Beverage Focus

Toledo, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2006 --Technology Group International (TGI), a leading ERP software solution provider, today announced that it has recently joined a number of industry associations to strengthen its focus on the food and beverage industry.



As a developer of enterprise software solutions for small to medium size firms, TGI’s Enterprise 21 ERP software is installed at a wide range of food and beverage manufacturers and distributors. To show support of these customers and to enhance TGI’s industry knowledge, TGI has become an active member of a number of leading organizations represented within the food and beverage industry.



Scott Smith, President and CEO of TGI, states “Joining these associations is just another way in which TGI can show its dedication to the existing customer base and our focus on providing the best possible systems for their unique industry requirements. We hope to provide our expertise, as well as learn more about the regulation and compliance issues these companies deal with on a regular basis.”



Newly joined associations include:



• Refrigerated Foods Association

• International Dairy Deli Bakery Association

• International Dairy Foods Association

• Wisconsin Specialty Cheese Institute

• Institute of Food Technologists



About Technology Group International, Ltd.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence, Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



Technology Group International

www.tgiltd.com

Rebecca Gill

rgill@tgiltd.com

800-837-0028



