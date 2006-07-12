Benefit Luau to Help with Educational Aid Being Sent to Samoa

Lehi, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2006 --The Children’s Educational Relief Foundation (CERF – pronounced “serf”), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization currently aiding Samoan school children, is holding its annual Benefit Luau on August 25th at Murray Park, Murray, Utah.



CERF was founded in 2004 by Ao Pauga and Karen Howe-Pauga with the purpose of providing educational relief to the children of Samoa. Ao is local to the island of Samoa and sees poverty increasing and educational opportunities decreasing in his homeland. “It’s time that something is done for the children”, says Ao.



In Samoa education is compulsory, yet tuition is required to attend. Students can be seen selling goods on the streets and in the local market place during school hours. “You know they are only doing what their parents ask of them”, says Ao, “food is more important than school, so whatever little money is available goes to surviving another day”.



In 2005 CERF sent over 1000 humanitarian kits to Samoa. Five schools received these educational supplies. In January 2006, 32 elementary and secondary students received scholarships to help pay for their school tuition. Nine students were sponsored. Two pallets of educational supplies are being sent the end of July. “Every little bit helps. It’s amazing what can be accomplished with a small amount of money, love, and generosity”, says Karen Howe-Pauga.



This year’s luau will be from 6:30pm to 8:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now through August 18th. Aloha Catering will be catering the event and the entertainment will be an hour-long show given by Pacific Sound Productions representing several South Pacific islands.



“The luau,” states Ao Pauga, “is an opportunity to eat great food, watch great entertainment, and benefit children in third-world countries who may be unable to attend school otherwise.” To purchase tickets contact the Paugas in SL Co. at 755-2368, and in Ut. Co. at 407-1335. Tickets are $60.00 for a family of six; $35.00 per couple; $20.00 (16 and above); and $10.00 per child. Children 6 and under are free.



