The Death of The Link Exchange Brings A New Search Engine Optimization Company

Whitewater, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2006 --The Link Exchange is Dead! Exchanging links has lost its value over time as search engines have figured out how to catch people at trying to trick them into believing a site is popular. Most search engine optimization companies still suggest exchanging links to achieve high rankings for your website. They are all wrong!



With every new algorithm Google introduces, the link exchange has lost popularity. Yahoo Search Submit won't take a site that has used link exchanges and refers to those sites as "free for all" (FFA) link pages. FFA pages are considered spam by most search engines and you can be penalized if a link to your site is found on an FFA link page.



- 3 Quick and Easy Ways To Obtain One Way Relevant Links



1. Directory Submissions: Finding relevant directories is as easy as using your keywords paired with the word "directory" to find relevant directories that you should have your site listed in.



2. Article Submissions: Writing articles creates content for your website. You should also submit your articles to article directories. You are allowed to include a link to your website at the end of your article in a resource box.



3. Social Bookmarking websites: You can use sites like del.icio.us, furl, and digg to gain relevant links to your site. You create an account for yourself and "tag" your websites.



