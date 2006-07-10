Dolcielo Supports Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2006 --Dolcielo Brownies for Adults proved irresistible at the Chocolate 2006! annual fundraiser for cystic fibrosis on June 22nd at the Villa Christina. The theme “chocolate, chocolate, everywhere” provided the perfect setting for Dolcielo’s decadent gourmet brownies. Dolcielo offered two flavors, Bellasanti (cherry with Cherry Heering) and Celesola (pineapple with Bacardi Gold), to over 1000 people in attendance. “People expect a traditional brownie,” said Owner Nanette Littlestone of the guests who were curious about brownies for adults. “But their eyes light up when they take a bite.”



Dolcielo partnered with Atlanta bakers, chefs, and caterers, and sponsors Tab Energy, Coca-Cola, and a host of other well-known companies, to raise over $75,000 for cystic fibrosis research, the largest amount to date. The Silent Auction alone raised a total of $25,000, thanks to the generosity of sponsors, retailers, and donors. Dolcielo is proud to contribute to the success of Chocolate 2006! and to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis.



Making its debut in January 2006, Dolcielo stands for elegance and sophistication. Only the finest ingredients and premium liqueurs are used. There are five flavors, including Amureo (apricot with Disaronno), Donamato (plum with Kahlua Especial), and Divina (the original unadulterated brownie), plus the Dolcielo Collection which offers a get-acquainted sampling of each.



Dolcielo Brownies for Adults are available on the internet at www.dolcielo.com, or by calling 1-888-DOLCIELO.



