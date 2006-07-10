Laboratory Testing Inc. Provides Testing for RoHS Directive

Hatfield, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2006 --The RoHS Directive was drawn up in the European Union to protect human health and the environment from hazardous substances. The Directive restricts the use of six hazardous materials in specified products that are sold in the European Union market after July 1, 2006. Any of the specified products that contain more than the permitted level of lead, cadmium, hexavalent chromium, mercury, polybrominated biphenyls and polybrominated diphenyl ethers may not be placed on the European Market.



Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) is an independent materials testing laboratory that verifies compliance with the RoHS directive. Materials are tested using wet chemistry, atomic absorption spectroscopy (AA) and inductively-coupled plasma (ICP) spectroscopy. LTI’s capabilities include testing for lead, mercury, cadmium and hexavalent chromium.



Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) of Hatfield, PA has been in business since 1984. The company specializes in materials testing, specimen machining, failure analysis and calibration services. The lab is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 by PRI/Nadcap and A2LA. Mechanical, chemical, metallurgical and nondestructive testing are performed on metals including those found in fasteners, tubular products, bars, plates and castings. The metrology division provides dimensional, pressure, force, torque, mass and vacuum calibrations, field services, instrument repairs, replacement parts and new instruments. Information on LTI services and accreditations is available at www.labtesting.com.



