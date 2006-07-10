Don’t Leave Home without Your Pingo

Bardonia, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2006 --Communication is an important safety concern when on a family vacation and without a Pingo.com calling card, you could be left without any reliable means to contact your friends and family.



Family Vacation Critics, Inc., the first community website providing family ratings for hotels, airlines, cruise lines and adventure travel companies, has entered into a strategic relationship with Pingo.com, the premier long distance calling card company. Starting July 17, Family Vacation Critics and Pingo.com will be giving away as much as 3 HOURS of long distance calling after a family traveler completes five (5) family travel ratings, including comments, at www.familyvacationcritics.com.



Family Vacation Critics CEO and Chief Critic, Monica Levine-Sauberman, explains, "This relationship fits perfectly into our strategy of bringing the best family travel products and services to the family traveler. When it comes to safety having a dependable calling card as a back-up is important. Cellular phones can be unreliable, even at major theme parks. By completing just 5 ratings, family travelers can better protect themselves when they are on vacation. ” Also, family travelers to destinations outside the United States can experience steep phone and usage charges if they don’t have a prepaid calling card. This is a ‘must have’ before any family vacation.



“Our relationship with Pingo.com is a natural fit. Their reliable service record and market strength as a service of a publicly traded parent and long distance leader, iBasis, was important to our decision to work with Pingo. When we introduce products to our Critics and Member advertisers, we want to ensure that we are providing value.” notes Family Vacation Critics CFO Jolienne Rutter.



About Pingo.com

Pingo phone cards are a service of iBasis, one of the ten largest carriers of international phone calls in the world providing phone service to leading companies such as AT&T, MCI and Sprint. Because of the volume of phone calls iBasis carries, Pinog.com is able to offer better rates, and more reliable service without any hidden fees or surcharges. With their simple toll-free or local access numbers, automatic recharge and online calling card history reporting, family travelers can be certain that they will able to communicate with their friends and family wherever they are in the world.



About Family Vacation Critics, Inc.

Family Vacation Critics, Inc. is a privately held company that has launched the first website on the Internet to provide family specific ratings of hotels, airlines, cruise lines and adventure travel companies. Founded in 2004 by avid family travelers Monica Levine-Sauberman, Andrea Levine and Jolienne Rutter, Family Vacation Critics provides in-depth content on the family travel experience based on the reviews and comments of a community of family travelers-our critics. Now family travelers can get inside information from other family travelers who have been there and done that about the best vacation options. Family Vacation Critics is headquartered in New York. For a press kit online visit us at www.familyvacationcritics.com, or call 201-391-1180.



