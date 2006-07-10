Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Completes Rotary Dryer Removal and Re-Installation Project

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2006 --Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. (Dallas Contracting) was tasked with the removal and re-installation of a 43 foot by 4-foot diameter rotary dryer (weight approximately 20,000 lb) during a chemical and process plant maintenance shutdown. The old dryer was cribbed and rigged in one piece utilizing two forklifts, one 10,000 lbs and another 15,000 lbs. Once the old dryer was removed, additional items were also removed including associated piping, concrete stanchions, hot end and wet end seals, two (2) guide rollers, drive base, pinion gears, gear box, motor, four (4) trunions and bearings. Oils were drained, captured and placed into drums for disposal. The old dryer was composed of 3/16 stainless steel and was eventually cut up offsite for scrap metal.



After removal of the old rotary dryer, Dallas Contracting installed the new rotary dryer. This included rigging the new dryer in place and installing new trunions (four total), guide rollers, drive base, reducer, motor and pinion gear. In addition, the hot end and wet end seals were reinstalled. Dallas Contracting worked with the manufacturer’s representative to properly set drive gear clearance and steer the dryer with the trunions.



Dallas Contracting was able to meet the project’s demanding safety requirements and time frame. All work was completed within the two-week shutdown by working night shifts and also on weekends. The project was completed on schedule and without incident or injury.



More information about Dallas Contracting’s demolition and dismantlement abilities and services can be obtained at http://www.dallascontracting.com/demolition.html.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2), is bondable, and works on a nationwide basis. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. offers a turnkey approach to demolition, concrete recycling and remediation projects by offering the following services under one roof:



Demolition, Onsite Concrete Aggregate Crushing and Recycling, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus and Used Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Selective Demolition, Dismantlement, Equipment Removals, Equipment Salvage, Scrap Metal Recycling and Building Demolition.



Dallas Contracting Co. Inc. also sells used and surplus equipment and inventory on their website http://www.dallascontracting.com/index.php?mod=ForSale and http://www.dallascontracting.com/EBAYusedequipment.html



