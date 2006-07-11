Luxoft Opens Second Ukraine Office to Expand Near Shore Delivery Capabilities & Specialty Outsourcing Resources for Clients

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2006 --Luxoft - Russia's leading provider of end-to-end information technology services and solutions - continues its expansion in Eastern Europe as well as strengthening its focus on delivering complex outsourcing services by opening an office in Odessa, Ukraine. The office's new team will provide development expertise in embedded software and hardware systems, micro processing, real-time computing, and Linux. Luxoft also has offices in Kiev, Ukraine, US, UK, and Russia.



Luxoft Odessa was established to serve a leading European automotive electronics client but the location will also work with other near shore European as well as international clients seeking specialized and complex software development resources.



Heading the Odessa office will be Michael and Vladimir Dianov, twin brothers who also run Luxoft's Kiev office, which opened in June 2005.



"The addition of the Odessa office represents several important milestones for Luxoft," said Vladimir Dianov, director Luxoft Kiev and Luxoft Odessa. "The team will work with our first major client in the automotive industry space, build an anchor account in the growing embedded systems outsourcing arena, and serve as a showcase for Luxoft's ability to offer near shore specialty teams."



The choice of Odessa as the location for the new Luxoft office was a natural. Odessa, once known as the Southern Capital of the former USSR, is a long-standing hotbed of technology and science and is home to over 15 universities with strong engineering and computing programs.



About Luxoft



Luxoft, founded in 2000, is a global software developer and IT services exporter with operations in the US, UK, Ukraine and Russia. Luxoft has the world's largest delivery capabilities in Russia and CIS.



Luxoft provides a full range of custom software development services and enjoys long-term relationships with clients including some of the best-known global business leaders, such as Boeing, Deutsche Bank, IBM and Dell. Luxoft also works closely with many mid-size growth companies and independent software vendors (ISVs).



Luxoft's software development processes meet the highest quality standards, and the company was the first in Europe to achieve Level 5 CMMI quality certification. Luxoft runs research and offshore development centers in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Dubna, Omsk, and Kiev, Ukraine.



Luxoft has recently been recognized by BusinessWeek as the top emerging outsourcing provider in Russia and Eastern Europe, was ranked as the top IT services company on the Rising Star list in the IAOP's Global Outsourcing 100, and was featured in Global Services Magazine's Global Services 100 which recognizes the world's most innovative business and technology service providers.



