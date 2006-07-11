Rap Fest 2006 in the Bronx

Bronx, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2006 --On August 12, 2006, from 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM, Resurrection Christian Center in the Bronx, hosts the Twelfth Annual Rap Fest. This will be the first time that RCC hosts this powerful evangelistic event. Rap Fest 2006 will feature 26 Rap Ministries (groups) from various cities, states and countries. This year’s confirmed artists include Ason [MD], Bobby Bishop [MA], Brothers Inc. [NY], Carriers of the Cross [NJ], Crossed Out [NY], Daarinah [NJ], Daniel Johnson [NY], D.J. P. Dogg and Humble Tip [VA], Jirah [PA], K Drama [OH], Lavoisier [NY], Mark J [GA], Markilo Allen [UT], Rawsrvnt [FL], R.I.C.O.N. [NC], Richie Righteous [NY], Runaway [NJ], Shekinah [MA], Solomon Starr [NY], The Quest [MI], Todd Bangz [NY], TRUCE [NY], Urban D [FL], Viktory [IL], and Von Vargas [MD].



There will be a host of DeeJays including DJ NuMan [NY], DJ Vaungh [PA], DJ Lady Grace [MA] and DJ Tony Tone [NY]. All participants will be displaying, not only their talents and passion for the history of hip hop, but their love for God and desire to worship Him with their gifts and abilities.



Special guest include Evangelist Nicky Cruz who will be delivering a powerful message of hope and salvation to all those gathered on this South Bronx street during Rap Fest. Also, rap minister, Da T.R.U.T.H. (CMR / “HERO tour”) will be ministering at Rap Fest 2006.



Last year throughout the course of the day, several thousand people visited Rap Fest 2005. Due to heavy promotion via the Internet through our live video stream courtesy of UnoRed.com, radio, television (past BET, WNJU and other shows) as well as great promotion spreading by word of mouth, we anticipate an even greater turnout this year. This is a free outdoor event. Press passes are available on site for all media personnel attending.



Please note this important change of location. Rap Fest 2006 will take place on Arthur Avenue, between East Tremont Avenue and 176th Street in the Bronx.



For general questions or historical information regarding Rap Fest, Inc. events, contact: Rap Fest, Inc., 2555 Mickle Avenue, Bronx, NY 10469 Tel: (917) 687 - 2580; e-mail: info@rapfest2000.com; Web Site: http://www.rapfest2000.com



Rap Fest 2006 features 30,000 watts of sound, 26 rap ministries, and 8 Hours of non stop Gospel hip hop music, all for 1 God, Jesus Christ. The goal of Rap Fest is to evangelize communities through hip hop music and offer them an opportunity to trust in God as a solution to their everyday problems in their times of trouble.



Rap Fest 2006 is sponsored in part by Coca Cola.



