Rap Fest Queens

Bronx, New York -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2006 --While maintaining a high standard of excellence in our evangelistic approach, Rap Fest, Inc. has been blessed with the opportunity to hold a Pre - Rap Fest 2006 promo Concert in Queens, NY.



On July 22, 2006 from 3:00PM - 6:00PM, Rap Fest, Inc. will be bringing forth the Word of God through Hip Hop on 107th Avenue in Queens. Sponsored by Pastor Femi and The Life Zone church located at 164-10 107th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens, this will also be a "free-outdoor" event.



Bert and Brother E met Pastor Femi and a community event in Queens. After presenting the vision and goal of Rap Fest, they connected their passions for reaching young people in the streets in New York.