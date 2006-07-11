Announcing eatTHISdiet for Coumadin(r) (generic name: warfarin) Users

Linden, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2006 --The third version of eatTHISdiet, the popular and free online six-week diet plan, has been added to the Dr. Gourmet website (www.drgourmet.com). Created especially for Coumadin(r) users, the plan provides six weeks of meal plans, recipes, and shopping lists so that the Coumadin user can eat a healthy diet while effectively managing their intake of Vitamin K, which can reduce Coumadin's effectiveness.



In addition, every recipe of the hundreds found on the Dr. Gourmet website now has information about its suitability for those who are on Coumadin. Coumadin is an anticoagulant taken by millions of Americans to treat blood clots. These clots may be in the legs or lungs or may be associated with an irregular heartbeat (known as "atrial fibrillation") or heart-valve replacement. Coumadin can also be prescribed after a heart attack to reduce the risk of death, stroke, blood clots, and subsequent heart attacks.



About Dr. Gourmet



An internist who is a chef? This is the perfect combination in a time of compelling evidence about the effect of diet on every aspect of our health.



Timothy S. Harlan, M.D., AKA Dr. Gourmet, is a practicing internist and a chef. He is also the author of cookbooks, patient education materials and creator of Emmy-winning television programming that helps people understand how to eat healthy. The mission of Dr. Gourmet is to show people how eating great food and eating healthy are one and the same. Doctors now spend more time than ever helping their patients understand the impact of lifestyle on their health, and Dr. Gourmet extends that interaction by providing extensive resources that help patients with the “how and why” of eating healthy.



The Dr. Gourmet website at www.drgourmet.com has information about heart healthy diets as well as menu plans for a sensible healthy diet and weight loss. There are hundreds of recipes for low sodium diets, lactose intolerance and for patients who use warfarin (Coumadin®). There is also information and recipes for patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) as well as those with gout.



All of the information on the Dr. Gourmet website has its foundation in evidence-based medicine. To this end, drgourmet.com is a Health On the Net Foundation certified website (http://www.hon.ch). Commentary and reviews of the literature as well as health oriented sidebars with every recipe follow the HON guidelines for medical reliability. Information for the patient is centered around the diets that physicians know work and providing the resources that help their patients make eating healthy a substantive part of their lives.



Dr. Gourmet is the happy medium between the extremes of fast and processed food at one end of the spectrum and wheat grass juice and adzuki beans at the other.



Eat well, eat healthy, enjoy life!



