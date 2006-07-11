Free Global Business News Articles Now Available From Envere

Santa Barbara, California -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2006 --Envere announces the addition of business news from around the world. The recent inclusion of published commentary in six categories with 20 articles covering 37 specific subjects provides visitors to Envere’s Resource web page 740 fresh articles every business day – all free of charge. There’s even info to help the business traveler and more to come in the near future.



Key regional information, stock activities, major industry sector and company news as well as management, marketing, manufacturing, small business and job market details are all available. Much of what’s available is from well-known sources like USA Today, Forbes, money.cnn, biz.yahoo, the BBC and other major players. However, a wide variety of lesser-known but highly credible sources are cited as well. Some of these include ecommercetimes.com, telecomasia.net, varbusiness.com, irishnews.com and stamfordadvocate.com.



The goal is to provide visitors to Envere’s web site a one-stop shopping means for zeroing in on the business happenings that are vital to them each day. Major acquisitions or IPOs, the latest in the world of intellectual property and patent activity, stock and market movement, management or marketing developments and breakthroughs – a majority of reader interests are covered and more are in the works to dig more deeply into specific industry sectors.



For more details please contact us by phone, email or at the following snail mail address:



