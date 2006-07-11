Get Grilling with Frieda’s

Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2006 --With Summer underway, backyard chefs will be firing up the grill for another delicious BBQ season. Frieda’s specialty produce on the grill offers unique and amazing flavor to Summer grilling from savory side dishes to mouthwatering main dishes. With Frieda’s specialty fruits and vegetables on the grill, BBQ fare will never be the same.



"Burgers and hot dogs are great but Frieda’s has all the vegetables, fruits and specialty products needed to add to some wow to the BBQ menu," said Karen Caplan, Frieda’s President and CEO. "Grilling for everyday meals or a weekend treat, Frieda’s has just what backyard chefs need to satisfy the whole family."



Skewer some White and Purple Asparagus, brighten kabobs with Sweetooth® Peppers, add some Asian-flare with Baby Bok Choy or tantalize the tastebuds with grilled Kabocha Squash. Slice and grill Organic Polenta and top with your favorite sauce or BBQ whole Elephant Garlic and spread across fresh baked French bread. And don’t forget about dessert! Savour grilled Baby Bananas drizzled with chocolate, slice and BBQ Starfruit with a touch of honey, top skewered Donut® Peaches with ginger cream or grill juicy Zululand Queen Baby Pineapples and sprinkle with brown sugar.



One of Frieda’s favorite grilling recipes, from The Purple Kiwi Cookbook, is Grilled Purple Asparagus with Camembert Sauce.



Grilled Purple Asparagus with Camembert Sauce

1 – 1 ½ lbs. purple asparagus, stems trimmed to ½ to 1 inch

Olive or vegetable oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

4 oz. Camembert cheese

1 tbsp. butter

¼ cup dry white wine or chicken broth

1 tbsp. cornstarch

½ cup light cream or half-and-half

1 tbsp. minced fresh chives



Arrange the asparagus on an oiled grill rack or broiler pan. Brush with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill or broil for four to six minutes or until soft and slightly charred, turning once. Transfer to a warm platter. Remove the rind from the Camembert and cut into chunks. Cook the butter in a medium skillet until it begins to brown. Combine the wine and cornstarch and add to the skillet. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and stir in the cream and chives. Cook for two minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in the cheese and cook until it melts. Serve the sauce over the asparagus.



Founded in 1962 by Frieda Caplan, Frieda’s, Inc. was the first wholesale produce company in the U.S. to be founded, owned and operated by a woman. Once a small produce stand at the Los Angeles Produce Market, Frieda’s has emerged as the nation’s premier marketer and distributor of specialty produce and now offers more than 600 specialty items to grocery and specialty stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. America has Frieda’s to thank for introductions to Kiwifruit, Shallots, Cherimoyas, Passion Fruit and Habanero Peppers and the innovations just keep coming.

