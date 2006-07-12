Fresh Summer Melons Are Back

Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2006 --Looking for a delicious way to cool down when the temperatures start to climb? Then look no further than Frieda's. Forget fattening ice cream and sugary sweet sno-cones, nothing beats the heat like a refreshing slice of crisp melon and no one does Summer melon like Frieda's.



"I’m always delighted by the variety of melons we offer and it’s amazing to see how quickly our specialty melons sell out," said Karen Caplan, Friedas President and CEO. "Crunchy, crisp, sweet, juicy, Frieda's has a melon to meet everyone’s taste."



Frieda's offerings this Summer will include SpriteMelon™ that offers the sweet flavor combination of honeydew, pear and watermelon, Camouflage® Melon, a Frieda’s exclusive, that’s crunchy, juicy and exceptionally sweet and Temptation™ Melon, a cross between green and orange fleshed honeydew with a flavor that hints of cantaloupe. And don’t miss out on Frieda’s other varieties including Santa Claus, Galia, Juan Canary, Sharlyn, Persian, Hami and Casaba.



"Shoppers like to see variety," Caplan said. “And they’re more likely to try something new if they see a usage suggestion or recipe focused on quick and easy preparation.”



So what can you do with Frieda’s Summer melons? The possibilities are endless. Halve a



Camouflage® Melon and fill with fresh berries for a sweet and healthy breakfast, blend a



SpriteMelon™ with a touch of lime juice and sugar for a refreshing tropical smoothie or skewer a Temptation™ Melon with Donut® Peaches and Baby Pineapple for grilled fruit kebabs. And if you just can’t pick one, chop your favorites and toss together for a delicious fruit salad.



Founded in 1962 by Frieda Caplan, Frieda’s, Inc. was the first wholesale produce company in the U.S. to be founded, owned and operated by a woman. Once a small produce stand at the Los Angeles Produce Market, Frieda’s has emerged as the nation’s premier marketer and distributor of specialty produce and now offers more than 600 specialty items to grocery and specialty stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. America has Frieda’s to thank for introductions to Kiwifruit, Shallots, Cherimoyas, Passion Fruit and Habanero Peppers and the innovations just keep coming.



