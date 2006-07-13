The Donuts(R) Have Arrived

Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2006 --It was Frieda Caplan who discovered and named the Donut® Peach and now this flat, sweet, white-fleshed peach is back for another season.



"There are a lot of imitators out there but there’s nothing quite so sweet and juicy as a Donut® Peach," says Karen Caplan, Frieda’s President and CEO. “There’s only one place to get a real Donut® Peach…and that’s Frieda’s.”



Frieda's introduced this variety back in 1986 and it is a Frieda’s trademark. Donut® Peaches are direct descendants of the Chinese flat peach variety Peento, grown exclusively for Frieda's. The center stone, or seed, is cling-free and about the size of a pistachio nut.



Donut® Peach season has begun and the Peaches will be available through August, coming from California from early-June to late July and Washington from mid-July to August, in your favorite produce department.



“Our cute, little Donut® Peaches are the perfect blending of sweet and healthy, and they’re so versatile” says Caplan. “You can enjoy them as a snack or use them to create homemade peach pie and they’re perfect for kids.”



And for a quick, easy and delectable dessert, try Donut® Peaches grilled and topped with sweet ginger cream.



Grilled Donuts with Ginger Cream

Ginger Cream:

1 cup (8 ounces) soft cream cheese

2 tbsp packed brown sugar

2 tbsp orange juice

1 tbsp Frieda’s Crystallized Ginger, minced



Skewers:

About 6 to 8 med-ripe Donut® Peaches, peeled

1/3 cup butter or margarine, melted

2 tbsp packed brown sugar



For the Ginger Cream, beat together the cream cheese, brown sugar, orange juice and ginger in a small bowl with an electric mixer at medium speed until well blended. Chill, covered, until serving time. Makes about 1 cup.



Halve the peaches horizontally. Twist the halves in opposite directions to separate. Remove the pits. Cut each piece in half again. Thread peach wedges on 4 or 5 barbecue skewers (leave a little space between each piece for even cooking). Stir together the melted butter and brown sugar in a small bowl. Brush the peaches liberally with the butter mixture. Arrange the skewers on a lightly oiled grill tray or broiler pan. Grill for 6 to 8 minutes, turning once and brushing several times with the butter mixture, until peaches are hot and glazed. (Or, broil 4 inches from the heat for 6 to 8 minutes.) Serve hot with Ginger Cream. Makes 4 or 5 servings.



Founded in 1962 by Frieda Caplan, Frieda’s, Inc. was the first wholesale produce company in the U.S. to be founded, owned and operated by a woman. Once a small produce stand at the Los Angeles Produce Market, Frieda’s has emerged as the nation’s premier marketer and distributor of specialty produce and now offers more than 600 specialty items to grocery and specialty stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. America has Frieda’s to thank for introductions to Kiwifruit, Shallots, Cherimoyas, Passion Fruit and Habanero Peppers and the innovations just keep coming.



