Quality Digest Profiles Beverage Leaders ERP Selection Technology Group International

Toledo, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2006 --Manufacturing journalist Thomas R. Cutler profiled beverage manufacturing HR Nicholson selection of Technology Group International for the July issue of Quality Digest. According to Cutler, “HR Nicholson Co., “pioneers in the juice industry,” has operated for nearly a century. The company has grown from 45 employees to 75 employees in just the past six years. The family-owned, Baltimore-based manufacturing and distribution company realized that, unlike the first eighty-plus years when products were manufactured and shipped from the same location, the need to set up distribution locations separate from the manufacturing plant created several challenges.



According to Su Shaffer, senior executive with the fruit juice manufacturer, “When HR Nicholson started looking at solutions to manage the multiple-location scenario, production planning was critical to meet the growth.” Beyond growth, part of what drove the lean process and the search for technological solutions were the government regulatory demands of the food industry.



Rebecca Gill, vice president of Toledo-based TGI, noted that companies must meet the following criteria to comply with the FDA 21 CFR Part 11 requirements:



• Unique identification and access of all users in the system

• User-specific log in IDs and passwords for system access

• User-specific access to a given area within the system defined at a module, program, command or field level

• User specific access to system data based on company, division, group or cost center

• Automatic audit trail created for entries and changes of data

• Audit trail by user ID

• Audit trail by date and time stamp

• Audit trail by data modified

• Data integrity protection

• Older data isn't overwritten

• Older data is inactivated to prevent future usage

• Electronic signatures and approvals

• Procedural-specific password requirements

• Online standard operating procedures (SOP) availability

• Online system help

• Field level help

• Screen level help

• Procedure level help

• Online access of documents, which are stored by data field or transaction

• Flexible data archiving

• Aged data may be accessible online indefinitely

• Aged data may be archived in a controlled manner



About Technology Group International, Ltd.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



Technology Group International

www.tgiltd.com

Rebecca Gill

rgill@tgiltd.com

800-837-0028



