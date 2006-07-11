Encompix a Business Unit of Made2Manage Sees Value in Eric Binning Product Manager

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2006 --Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



Eric Binning joined Encompix in April 2004 as the Director of Pre-Sales Consulting. In that position, his primary responsibilities were to assist the sales teams in verifying that Encompix was the correct fit for the prospective customer. In January 2006, Eric also accepted responsibility for the management of the Encompix product. In this role, he works with the product and development teams to determine the direction of the product from a functionality and technology perspective. Weighing the needs of the existing Encompix customers against the demands of the market is one of the biggest challenges that Eric manages on a day-to-day basis.



Prior to joining Encompix, Eric managed a regional technology consulting practice specializing in manufacturing and project management ERP solutions. He is a Microsoft Certified Professional and has extensive experience with database and reporting tools such as Microsoft SQL Server and Crystal Reports. Eric holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Cedarville University.



Eric has been instrumental in expanding the ETO ERP product to project-based manufacturers throughout the United States and Canada.



About Made2Manage Systems Inc.

With more than 2,150 customers worldwide, Made2Manage Systems Inc. has a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise resource planning software and a broad range of services that meet the unique market specifications of more than 30 manufacturing sectors, including industrial and commercial machinery, fabricated metals, rubber and plastics, electronics, analytical and measuring equipment, furniture and fixtures, durable goods, and metals, wire and cable. Made2Manage Systems’ sustained leadership position in the ERP marketplace is built on a commitment to fostering productive, long-lasting customer relationships, developing a quality product line based on unique industry specifications, and providing excellence in customer support and professional services.



Melissa Stahley

Made2Manage Systems

(317) 249-1270

mstahley@made2manage.com

www.made2manage.com



Roger Meloy

Encompix Inc.

(513) 733-0066, ext. 13

rmeloy@encompix.com

www.encompix.com



