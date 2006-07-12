Get Rid of Your Stuff at New Auction it TODAY Store in Bakersfield

Brighton, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2006 --The fast-growing online auction franchise, www.auctionittoday.com, debuts in Central California July 29th



What: Auction it TODAY®, the full-service, eBay drop-off store that handles the entire eBay-selling process, announces the opening of a new store in Bakersfield, CA. Now, customers in Central California can stop by their local store and quickly and easily sell any-sized item to a global, online audience.



Why: Clean out your rooms and make money fast by selling new and old items online. Auction it TODAY conducts the appropriate research, sells the item to a huge global audience 24/7 and then sends you a check!



“We will sell all items for our customer from small to large, including autos, boats, RVs or even businesses,” states Auction it TODAY Bakersfield Store Manager Michael Gresham. “This store will be the first in town to bring retailing opportunities into every home. It will be very focused on community fundraising and supporting local businesses.”



Where: 6300 White Lane, Suite C

Bakersfield, CA 93309



See map at: http://maps.google.com/maps?q=6300+White+Lane+Suite+C+Bakersfield%2C+CA+93309



When: The store opens on Saturday, July 29, 2006, 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Cost: $5.00 for any unsold item



See http://www.auctionittoday.com/thefees.php for more information.



Contact:



For more information, e-mail general@auctionittoday111.com, visit www.auctionittoday.com or call 1-866-216-3666.



About Auction it TODAY

Founded in 2004 in Brighton, Michigan, Auction it TODAY (www.auctionittoday.com) is a full-service, eBay drop-off store that handles the entire, eBay-selling process. Auction it TODAY sells just about anything from small items, such as antiques and collectibles, to large items, such as airplanes and real estate. They also offer franchisees and small business owners the opportunity to run a global business on a local level with minimal overhead and maximum franchise-support and training. For more information, visit www.auctionittoday.com.



Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, melanie@auctionittoday.com, 1-866-216-3666

