WorldVitalRecords.com Adds Ohio Land Records

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2006 --WorldVitalRecords.com added the Ohio Land Records, containing more than 98,000 records to its database yesterday.



"Land records are an important aspect of genealogical research as they provide valuable information that can spark ideas for additional avenues of research. The Ohio records are the first of eight valuable Bureau of Land Management datasets that we'll be releasing over the next week or so,” said Darla Seamons, Director of Content Acquisition.



The pre-1908 Ohio Land Records document the transfer of land ownership from the federal government to individuals.



“This data set is really useful because it enables genealogists to associate a person with a precise location, date and time to validate links to their family line,” said Amy Rhoads, Director of Research and Development and Community Building.



Individuals described in this set include patentees, assignees, warrantees, and widows or heirs of the transfer. The legal land description of the location, as well as the issue date of the title transfer is also provided.



About WorldVitalRecords.com

Finding your ancestors can be overwhelming, and expensive. At WorldVitalRecords.com, we've made it easy and affordable for individuals to connect to their families and find answers to their genealogical questions. Led by Paul Allen, who after founding Ancestry.com, which became the largest genealogy company in the world, now aims to be the number two player in the genealogy industry with WorldVitalRecords.com. WorldVitalRecords.com will offer users international record databases, references to top genealogical resources, a blog planet, podcasts, videocasts, Webinars, expert advice, training, and user-generated content.





Media Contact:



Whitney Ransom

Corporate Communications

WorldVitalRecords.com

www.provolabs.com

whitney@worldvitalrecords.com



