HyperOffice introduces HyperShare for Outlook

Rockville, MD -- 07/11/2006 --HyperOffice (http://www.hyperoffice.com) today introduced HyperShare for Outlook, software tools that make it easier for growing businesses, employees, clients, partners and suppliers to work together as a team, plan projects, share and edit documents, schedule meetings, and stay connected via email – without the cost and complexity of Microsoft Exchange.



Built into HyperOffice at no added cost, HyperShare extends the power of Outlook and operates as an alternative to Microsoft Exchange.



For companies using Outlook but not yet sharing calendars, contacts, documents and tasks, HyperShare for Outlook delivers the communication and collaboration tools that growing organizations need -- POP3, SMTP, Web mail, shared calendaring, shared address books, document management and support for Outlook, Netscape, Thunderbird, Eudora and other email clients – without the pain of buying, installing and maintaining Microsoft Exchange.



For growing organizations tired of paying for, upgrading, patching and supporting Microsoft Exchange, HyperShare for Outlook migrates all user data and settings from Microsoft Exchange and offers all Microsoft Exchange functionality for a fraction of the cost.



And, HyperOffice also co-exists and synchronizes with Microsoft Exchange. This unique configuration enables a business to operate and insulate Exchange behind a corporate firewall, yet also extend HyperOffice as a secure extranet in order to collaborate with suppliers and contractors by synchronizing contacts, calendars, notes and tasks; home, office and laptop computers; mobile and wireless users.



“A lot of people use Outlook. It’s the default,” said Farzin Arsanjani, president and co-founder of HyperOffice. “But they break out in a cold sweat if they want to share calendars, contacts, documents, notes, tasks and more, because you need to buy, install, learn, fix, upgrade, patch and support Exchange Server, SharePoint, and a VPN. Does a small business have time for this? Staff for this? Thousands of dollars in the budget for this?



“By contrast, HyperShare for Outlook operates as an alternative to Microsoft Exchange and slots seamlessly into other existing HyperOffice services,” said Arsanjani. “HyperOffice is a compelling alternative for users of Outlook who hate dealing with expensive and complicated server software like Exchange.”



HyperOffice delivers to growing organizations today the power and productivity of software that only the largest company with a mammoth IT budget could otherwise afford -- business-class email without spam and viruses; document management with online storage, versioning, user rights and workflow; contact management, scheduling, project management, discussion groups, security, backup, and more.



“You do not install HyperOffice on your hard drive,” said Arsanjani. “Instead, just fire up your Web browser. Your office is just a click away – from your desk, from a hotel room, from a client’s office. HyperOffice is software-as-a-service, ’hosted’ by HyperOffice. It’s software without the pain of software. Instead, you can exploit technology to differentiate, compete and grow your business. You focus on your business. You are no longer forced to be your own IT department – installing, configuring, fixing and upgrading software and hardware, worrying about security, spam and viruses.



“HyperOffice is priced right for any business,” said Arsanjani. “You pay as you grow – around $7 per month, per user. The alternative costs thousands more – for servers, an array of software applications, a VPN and backup, IT staff, maintenance, upgrades, training and support.”



HyperOffice Inc., (http://www.hyperoffice.com), is a leading provider of Internet software and collaboration tools for growing organizations. The company offers a simple and affordable suite of Intranet and Extranet software that provide new and growing businesses essential tools to collaborate, communicate, and manage information from any browser running on any platform. First launched in 1998, HyperOffice is used around the world by a growing number of innovative businesses.



