Tradepoint.ca Takes a Ryde

Toronto, ON, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2006 --Cars, furniture, real estate and jobs are just the start, as Canadian free online classified site Tradepoint.ca continues it’s mission to become the most feature rich and comprehensive online classified in the marketplace.



As part of Tradepoint.ca’s grassroots sponsorship program, Toronto indie rock band The Ryde have just finished recording their self titled debut EP at the prestigious Metalworks Studios.



Tradepoint.ca sponsored the indie rock band to the tune of $10,000 worth of recording time at Canada’s top recording studio. “Recording at Metalworks was an amazing experience for all of us, it took our sound to a whole new level”, said drummer Jeff Johnson. The EP was co-produced by 2005 Juno winning Recording Engineer of the Year, L. Stu Young. “Being sponsored to record with engineers that did work on Aerosmith and Sum 41's albums was amazing – they really captured our energy” said bassist Boris Novak.



The band just returned from Thunder Bay, Ontario where they played the 2nd annual “Rock the Fort” festival and their biggest show to date. More than 45,000 people watched as they shared the main stage with classic rock acts such as Quiet Riot, Heart, Bachman & Cummings, Helix, and Vince Neil from Motley Crue just to name a few.



Tradepoint.ca is looking forward to sponsoring its second indie band to the same recording deal. Almost 300 bands have already signed up for a chance to win at www.UltimateRockStar.com, a platform which also showcases the feature rich elements of Tradepoint.ca, that exceeds those of all other online classifieds in the market “Whoever wins this year”, added Ryde front man Tim Shaw, “you have no idea how lucky you are.”



Bo Pelech, CEO of Tradepoint.ca added, “You can’t believe how appreciative the guys from The Ryde have been, it really makes you feel like you’re helping and doing something worthwhile.” He further quipped, “I hope these guys still talk to us when they’re rich and famous”.



