Fine Art for All! Top Website Provider Amazing Internet brings Art to

Twickenham, Surrey, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2006 --For over six years Amazing Internet has been considered to be one of the top website providers in the country for professional photographers and those involved in the Arts. Its “Portfolio Series” website package offers photographers features which include domain name registration or transfer, updateable multi page website, a gallery of 200 images and “email forwarding”. Now in response to demand, a sales facility has been added to enable the website to become a selling gallery – with just the click of the mouse.



“We aim to make the process as straightforward as possible to use” explains Marketing and Sales Manager, Tom Hardy. “The photographer sets up their Portfolio Series website in the conventional way but then sales are directly managed from this site via a slick and flexible interface and a shopping basket. Payment is then made through the secure internet payment facility, PayPal®. The system has been trialled with some of our existing clients with great success and now we want to take it to wider audience. With the demand for fine art prints on the increase and photographers keen to explore all possible avenues to generate income from their work, Amazing Internet are confident that the response to the product will be very positive”



Michael Huggan was one of the first photographers to add the Fine Art Sales facility to his Portfolio Series website. “The pictures are produced by Sky Photographic on a Lightjet digital laser printer and are finished to look like an oil painting which gives the prints an extra special touch” he explains. “I hadn’t found a successful route to selling from my website until Amazing Internet introduced this facility. This is really exciting for me and I hope that it will open up a whole new market for my photographs”



Visitors to Michael’s website simply click on to the “sales area”. They are then presented with over 100 images that they can then browse. Clicking on to the “buy this item” option will allow them to see the size and price option. When the selection has been made a further click sends the items to the shopping basket where it can be purchased. “I am especially pleased with the PayPal® facility” Michael continues. “It means that people can buy the image even if they don’t have a credit card while I received the payment up front. As soon as this is done I receive a confirmation email confirming the sale which I then process and send. It’s just the kind of sales tool I was looking for”



You can view and purchase Michael’s photographs through http:www.michaelhuggan.com



Amazing Internet Ltd have been producing websites for the arts sector for over six years. They provide a wide range of services which include their “Portfolio Series” (using portfolio layouts and templates to create a fully manageable website for hundreds of photographers and artists), “Amazing Photostore” (on-line sales solutions for wedding and social photographers) and high-end photo library solutions. They have created bespoke designed websites ranging from individuals such as author and explorer Graham Hancock, photographer of the strange and supernatural Simon Marsden and fashion photographer Elisabeth Hoff to larger sites for organizations including The Chelsea Arts Club and the Incorporated Society of Musicians.



