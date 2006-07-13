Dubai Vend 2006 Exhibition

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2006 --One year after its successful inauguration in May 2005, the 2nd “Dubai International Vending Machines Exhibition” is again set to take place this year from 14-17 November in Dubai, the capital of the United Arab Emirates and certainly the Middle East’s most vibrant and rapidly expanding business hub. Organised and managed by its founders, the Dubai-based prestigious event management company “In Time Events LLC”, this exhibition is expected to attract more than 6,000 visitors during the course of this 4-day event, displaying a comprehensive portfolio of the latest in vending machines and its related products by more than 170 exhibiting importers, distributors and traders from around the world.



As an event unique of its kind in the Gulf region and the UAE in particular, this 2nd edition of the “Dubai International Vending Machines Exhibition” caters to the specific needs of the fast growing retail industry for Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), as well as to the open public and governmental institutions, among who also is the Dubai Municipality. The exhibition will be complemented by a choice of high profile industry leaders who will be sharing their thoughts on the industry with the audience by giving some in-depth background information on the businesses and competitive environment which they are affiliated with. The 2nd “Dubai International Vending Machines Exhibition” is the ideal platform for decision-makers and other business professionals, such as financial institutions, franchisers, industry consultants, associations and private sector representatives to meet, exchange ideas and create future relationships of sustainable mutual benefit.



On the same occasion, the “Dubai International Vending Machines Exhibition” will be accompanied by the “Dubai International Soft Drinks Exhibition”, which also is to take place during the period 14-17 November 2006 – Dubai Creek Park having such sophisticated and mutually enhancing exhibitions in place ensures a high degree of value added to each of these events.



