Luxoft Makes the Top 50 Best Managed Global Outsourcing Vendors 2006

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2006 --Luxoft – Russia’s leading provider of end-to-end information technology services and solutions – was the only Russian outsourcing company to make the Top 50 Best Managed Global Outsourcing Vendors 2006. The list, compiled from a list of 872 outsourcing vendors in 63 countries, is based on an extensive survey that evaluated leadership impact, influence, management performance, client satisfaction, employee satisfaction, and organizational excellence.



“Luxoft’s solid growth, performance, and strong customer retention rate helped place the company on the list of the world’s best outsourcing vendors,” said Doug Brown, president, the Brown-Wilson Group, an outsourcing management consulting firm and publishers of The Black Book of Outsourcing. “Customers, employees, buyers, contractors and user’s worldwide gave Luxoft high marks in all four survey areas.”



The ranking is one of several that have Luxoft has received in 2006. The company has been named one of 35 Rising Stars on the 2006 Global Outsourcing 100 list, the first-ever ranking of the world's top outsourcing service providers by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), and was based on a variety of factors including customer experience. Luxoft was also named to the Global Services 100 list of the world’s most innovative business and technology service providers by Global Services magazine.



Luxoft was also the only Russian company selected as a finalist for several industry awards, including the National Outsourcing Association’s Offshoring Operation of the Year, and three Best of Class Categories awards at Gartner’s Global Sourcing Summit. In January, based on ranking input from Gartner Inc., Luxoft was named by BusinessWeek as the top emerging outsourcing provider among the companies from Russia and Eastern Europe.



“The industry is recognizing what our existing clients already know: Luxoft provides exceptional value. This Top 50 Ranking is a tribute to our people and processes,” said Dmitry Loschinin, President and CEO, Luxoft. “We bring a rigorous discipline and deep understanding of our clients’ goals and needs to deliver high quality, industrial-strength software applications and solutions. We devote considerable efforts to hiring and growing the best people in the industry. While doubling our employee pool every year since the company’s inception, we have been able to keep the attrition well below industry average while maintaining uncompromising focus on quality controls. The result: an extremely high client retention rate of 90 percent that served as a key factor in making this list.”



About Luxoft



Luxoft, founded in 2000, is a global software developer and IT services exporter with operations in the US, UK, Ukraine and Russia. Luxoft has the world’s largest delivery capabilities in Russia and CIS.



Luxoft provides a full range of custom software development services and enjoys long-term relationships with clients including some of the best-known global business leaders, such as Boeing, Deutsche Bank, IBM and Dell. Luxoft also works closely with many mid-size growth companies and independent software vendors (ISVs).



Luxoft’s software development processes meet the highest quality standards, and the company was the first in Europe to achieve Level 5 CMMI quality certification. Luxoft runs research and offshore development centers in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Dubna, Omsk, as well as in Kiev and Odessa, Ukraine.



For additional information please visit our site at www.luxoft.com.