Sarasota Advertising, Branding and Public Relations Firm, CAP Creative, Captures Encore Telly Wins

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2006 --Sarasota Advertising Agency and Public Relations company, CAP Creative, has won two prestigious TELLY AWARDS for outstanding production of a local television commercial. The commercials were written and produced for a multiple-location community bank experiencing strong growth fueled by the expansion of consumer and commercial products and services.



The “Welcome” campaign gets its roots from the openly friendly atmosphere and neighborly feeling customers encounter as they go about their banking business at the ninety-year old institution. “We wanted to capture the warmth and genuine caring attitude our client offers its customers,” said Roxanne Joffe, president and co-owner of CAP. To do so, the firm captured images of actual customers both at the bank and in their individual places of business.



“We integrated the campaign across several platforms---print, TV, Radio, Internet, collateral---to create a strong Brand for them,” said Samuel Stern, CAP Creative CEO and Joffe’s partner. “This is an extension to last year’s ‘Welcome’ campaign, which focused on personal banking. This year, we concentrated on the bank’s commercial services,” he explained.



The “Welcome” campaign also won a Silver ADDY and an AMY (Best of Category, :30-second TV) at this spring’s Advertising Federation of the Sun Coast awards banquet plus returned a TELLY AWARD in 2005, as well.



About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards were founded in 1978 and are considered the premier award honoring outstanding local, regional, and cable TV commercials and programs. The annual awards showcase the best work of the most respected advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, cable operators and corporate video departments in the world. The judges are all top advertising and production professionals and past Telly Award winners with an interest in upholding the historical standard of excellence that Telly represents. Judges evaluated 12,000 entries in 2006 year to recognize distinction in creative work.



About CAP Creative

CAP Creative is a full service Advertising and Public Relations firm with an emphasis on Branding. Notable clients include Triton Companies, Sarasota-Manatee Originals, DineOriginals, American Dental Sales, HealthTrust LLC, Carlson Studio Architecture, Charleston Place Development, LLC, Bank of Bennington, SinoFresh HealthCare, Inc. and Gasparilla Properties.



The agency is located at 1900 Main Street in downtown Sarasota and has garnered numerous advertising industry awards for excellence, including 16 ADDY Awards and two Best of Category AMYS in 2005 and 21 ADDYs and one AMY in 2006. The company is also a positive and proactive member of the local, regional and state community and currently the Executive Producer of the 2006 Sarasota Reading Festival. Visit www.capcreative.com for a virtual tour.



CAP Creative

1900 Main Street

Sarasota, FL 34236

(941) 953-9191



CONTACT:

Roxanne Joffe

E-mail: rjoffe@capcreative.com



