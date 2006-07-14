BMC Capital Secures $30M in Bond Financing for Portfolio of 17 Chili’s Restaurants

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Thursday, June 29, 2006, that it originated a bond financing package totaling over $30 million for the purchase of 17 Chili’s restaurant buildings throughout the western United States.



The package consisted of four individual cash out refinance loans on the properties. The loans were fixed for twenty years with twenty year amortization rates. The package’s DCR was roughly 1.05x with loan-to-values ranging from 85% to 90%. The funding was non-recourse and at roughly 155 basis points over the corresponding Department of the Treasury note rate. Twelve of the properties were ground lease; the remaining five were fee simple.



Tim Kinney, BMC Capital’s Vice President in Atlanta states, “This deal showcases BMC Capital’s ability to execute on a variety of transactions including ones which other firms would consider ‘exotic’ or non-market standard. By taking this transaction to the corporate debt market rather than to more traditional lenders, like conduit or life companies, we were about to realize higher leverage and better terms for our borrower. BMC Capital is already the nation’s leader in NNN restaurant loans, and we anticipate this new capability will further advance our lead”.



The loan was originated by Tim Kinney of BMC Capital’s Atlanta office. BMC Capital is a leader in the restaurant financing arena and anticipates financing more than 100 NNN restaurant loans this year.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



For more information on BMC Capital, contact:



Jonathan Morris

President

4514 Cole Ave, Suite 750

Dallas, TX 75205



(214)526-7178

jmorris@bmccapital.com

www.bmccapital.com



