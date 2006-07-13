Lowry Computer Products Surpasses 10 Years with ERP Software by TGI

Toledo, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2006 --Back in the early 1990’s, Lowry Computer Products was a growing company, competing in the fast paced data collection industry. The company was on an aggressive expansion plan, which did not allow for operational inefficiencies. In an attempt to manage its rapid growth, Lowry turned to Enterprise 21 to help streamline operations and to assist its staff in keeping up with the vastly changing world of the bar code and data collection industry. That was over ten years ago.



Since then Lowry has acquired four companies and has became a leader in not just bar coding equipment and supplies, but a leader in RFID technology as well. These days, Lowry serves as both a premier data collection and RFID provider to such vertical markets as retail, government, automotive, and consumer packaged goods.



Today Lowry continues to use Enterprise 21 to manage its distribution activities throughout North America. Their products and services include complex RF installations, stock barcode label and ribbons orders, and providing service support for a wide range of data collection equipment. They have quickly grown into a nationally recognized system integrator that provides complete solutions for wireless, RFID-EPC, bar code and data collection.



Lowry Computer Products is a privately held company that provides automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) solutions to supply chain markets. Lowry offers a complete line of scanners, printers and wireless networking products, labels, ribbons and toner, and installation and maintenance services throughout the United States. Lowry Computer Products is headquartered in Brighton, Michigan. Its production facility is in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Sales and Service offices are strategically located throughout the United States.



About Technology Group International, Ltd.



Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



