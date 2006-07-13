Hoium Brings 15 Years to Director of Professional Services for ERP Software Encompix

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2006 --Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



Jim Hoium brings more than 15 years of experience in all facets of product development, technical, and application support, and project management to Encompix clients. In his role as Director, Professional Services, Jim is responsible for managing the consulting team to ensure the successful implementation of Encompix software. Nearly his entire career has been devoted to the specialized application, implementation and support of ERP Software. Jim has applied his expertise in a variety of environments, working with small businesses to the Fortune 500. Jim graduated Summa cum Laude with an Associates Degree in Computer Science and Accounting from Southern Ohio College. He is a member of the Project Management Institute.



About Made2Manage Systems Inc.

With more than 2,150 customers worldwide, Made2Manage Systems Inc. has a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise resource planning software and a broad range of services that meet the unique market specifications of more than 30 manufacturing sectors, including industrial and commercial machinery, fabricated metals, rubber and plastics, electronics, analytical and measuring equipment, furniture and fixtures, durable goods, and metals, wire and cable. Made2Manage Systems’ sustained leadership position in the ERP marketplace is built on a commitment to fostering productive, long-lasting customer relationships, developing a quality product line based on unique industry specifications, and providing excellence in customer support and professional services.



Melissa Stahley

Made2Manage Systems

(317) 249-1270

mstahley@made2manage.com

www.made2manage.com



Roger Meloy

Encompix Inc.

(513) 733-0066, ext. 13

rmeloy@encompix.com

www.encompix.com



