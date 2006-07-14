Manufacturing Journalist TR Cutler Continues as Contributing Editor for Industry 2.0

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2006 --Industry 2.0 is published monthly. With a controlled circulation base of 30,000, more than two hundred thousand monthly readers across India, have relied up this vital publication since 2002. Covering twenty industry sectors, Industry 2.0 reaches key decision-makers. 65% of the publications readers are managing directors, CEO’s, vice presidents and other senior executives.



Approaching a year now, Thomas R. Cutler, has been a contributing editor for Industry 2.0. Cutler, who founded the Manufacturing Media Consortium in 1999, has grown the participation from 300 journalists to nearly 3000 key clients, journalists, editors, trendsetters, and key business leaders worldwide. Cutler has authored more than 1000 articles for a wide range of manufacturing periodicals, industrial publications, and business journals including most of the leading monthly trade publications. Cutler is the author of The Manufacturers’ Public Relations and Media Guide. Cutler was voted #1 Manufacturing Journalist for the third year in a row.



TR Cutler, Inc., (www.trcutlerinc.com), is the nation's largest manufacturing marketing and public relations firm, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. According to the website, “Cutler tells the extraordinary stories of manufacturers. There are great companies making great products. Cutler is quite vocal that there are too many manufacturers and companies serving the manufacturing sector that have simply neglected to tell their story. Cutler's goal is to tell these manufacturing stories in an interesting, dynamic, understandable, and relevant way.”



Cutler also contributes to such publications as Automation.com, Quality Digest, Manufacturing.net, IFSQN, Manufacturing & Technology, Food & Beverage Journal, Software Magazine, Food & Drug Packaging, Food Quality, Fabricating & Metalworking, World Trade, American Machinist, Industrial Distribution, The Manufacturers, and hundreds of other leading periodicals.



