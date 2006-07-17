Get eBay Business Startup Tips from eBay PowerSellers on New StartupNation.com Blogs

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2006 --StartupNation (www.startupnation.com), the fast-growing online community of entrepreneurs, has launched a new blog from in-the-trenches eBay Powersellers, Kevin Harmon and Brandi Ramos, to help those looking to start and grow an eBay business.



“We’re thrilled that Kevin and Brandi are lending their expertise to those in our community who want to succeed with an eBay business,” states Rich Sloan, StartupNation Co-founder. “We’re excited to provide day-to-day advice to entrepreneurs who want to capitalize on this huge, billion-dollar market opportunity – either part-time or full-time – to create a booming business.”



Kevin Harmon’s StartupNation Blog

In 2002, Kevin Harmon started Inflatable Madness, http://stores.ebay.com/Inflatable-Madness-LLC, selling media online such as DVD’s, CD’s, video games, and books. With 750,000 businesses selling on eBay, Kevin’s business jumped from number 489 to 79 in terms of feedback-received in only one year.



Kevin lists over 400,000 items on his eBay store every month and has the third largest store on the largest e-commerce site in the world. With first-year revenues at $300,000 and 2005 revenues at around $3.5 million, Kevin provides valuable, eBay business information on his new StartupNation blog.



“Jeff and Rich Sloan have asked me to contribute my eBay knowledge to StartupNation.com and its wonderful community – you, my entrepreneur brethren,” states Harmon. “I will do my best to tackle eBay issues that affect the community, share my experiences with selling on eBay and help you to start, grow and succeed there.”



Brandi Ramos’ StartupNation Blog

Brandi Ramos is a stay-at-home Mom who became a successful eBay PowerSeller in order to spend more time with her 8-year-old son. Brandi started her eBay business, Buy_BIG_from_Brandi, http://stores.ebay.com/Buy-BIG-from-Brandi, in April of 2004. Today, she has two part-time employees to handle her growing business.



In her new blog, Brandi discusses her eBay business experiences, tips for writing a business plan, ideas for seeking investors, incorporating, taking an eBay business to the next level, and more.



“Keep checking my new blog at StartupNation.com to follow me as I explore the world of growing an eBay business,” states Brandi. “I'm excited to have you along!”



About StartupNation

StartupNation’s online community provides visitors with access to mentors, potential partners, promotional and networking opportunities, and the ability to communicate and share ideas with other entrepreneurs at no cost.



Founded by life-long entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation (www.startupnation.com) is a vibrant community which provides free advice and resources for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business. Through www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs access articles, podcasts and seminars, as well as connect with mentors and peers through StartupNation’s online network. Hosts of StartupNation Radio, the Sloan brothers are successful inventors, experienced entrepreneurs and authors of "StartupNation: Open for Business" (Doubleday). They’ve been featured in numerous, international publications and frequently appear on national television.



