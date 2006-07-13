Winn Technology Group Strengthens its Project Management Team

Palm Harbor, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2006 --Winn Technology Group, a leading marketer of business-to-business technology products & services, announces that Annette Baio has been promoted to the role of Project Manager.



Ms. Baio joined Winn Technology Group in 2004 as a Business Development Specialist, and quickly raised the eyebrows of management with her high dial rates, positive attitude, strong work ethic, and outstanding productivity on client programs. Shortly thereafter, she became a Call Center Manager, working closely with Business Development Specialists to ensure they received the tools and training needed to be successful on client programs, and providing an additional layer of support to Winn’s Senior Project Management team. During her tenure as Call Center Manager at Winn, Annette played an integral role in the success of a program for a key client.



In her new position, Annette will be responsible for interfacing directly with clients, overseeing productivity, internal training, monitoring of Winn’s Business Development Specialists, ensuring client objectives are met, and overall program accountability. Project Management is a key role at Winn Technology Group as it entails strategizing and refining processes based on the requirements of a given program.



LynnMarie Waguespack, a Senior Project Manager who has worked closely with Ms. Baio, was reached for comment, “Annette has proven her merit to this company by doing the best of jobs on some critical programs here at Winn. I have found her support to be invaluable, and I am excited that our company is gaining such an intelligent, hard working, well rounded Project Manager.” Ms. Waguespack closed her comments with, “Annette, welcome to the management team – we are grateful for your service and happy to see you succeed.”



About Winn Technology Group, Inc.



Winn Technology Group Inc. is a privately-held marketing solutions company headquartered in Palm Harbor, Florida. Focusing exclusively on the technology marketplace, Winn has earned the respect of major technology corporations who continually subscribe to its B2B marketing services including Lead Management, Database Solutions, Event Management, and Primary Market Research. For more information, visit www.winntech.net



