Houston Mortgage Broker Trey Smith Stands Up For Increased Home Buyer Education

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2006 --Trey Smith announced today a large investment in increased education for home buyers by joining the National Association of Responsible Loan Officers.



By joining NARLO, Mr. Smith has agreed to adhere to the strictest Code of Professional Conduct in the mortgage financing industry. In addition, the association has a complete consumer mediation service available to any consumer who seeks financing from an NARLO member. This ensures consumers always have a somewhere to turn for independent information about their home financing; NARLO’s goal is to ensure consumer protection.



“As a responsible mortgage broker, I am proud to stand with others around the country to provide increased consumer protection and education.” said Mr. Smith, “A family home is typically their largest investment, responsible loan officers provide the critical information they need to make informed financing decisions.”



Trey Smith is the President of Reliant Mortgage and a licensed Mortgage Broker and Real Estate Salesman in Houston, TX. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Houston Clear Lake



Trey Smith has helped numerous families finance their homes over the last 12 years through out the Houston area. Reliant Capital Mortgage currently specializes in providing mortgage solutions to families who have had a bankruptcy, foreclosure or other credit issues.



Mr. Smith is available for interviews by phone and can be reached at 281-333-3201.



