La Tortilla Factory® Selects DEACOM ERP to Strengthen Process Control

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2006 --Deacom, Inc. announces that La Tortilla Factory®, headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA, has chosen the DEACOM Accounting & Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System to integrate its entire food manufacturing operations in order to maximize productivity and profitability.



La Tortilla Factory®, the first baker to introduce fat-free and low-carb tortillas to the market, will utilize the DEACOM ERP software system to control inventory levels, access sales order information online, manage formulas, and reduce existing manual processes, such as EDI order imports and customer relationship management (CRM).



“With all the growth in the past few years, our manual process control systems have become cumbersome and not very cost effective,” explains Stan Mead, CFO of La Tortilla Factory®. “We need the integrated DEACOM software system to improve and automate process control in sales, purchasing, inventory, lot tracking, and accounting. With Deacom’s outstanding track record of service and support, we are confident that we’ll reach our goal.”



As a complete business solution for process and mixed-mode manufacturers, the DEACOM software system manages the unique business process issues faced by food and beverage manufacturers.



Jay Deakins, President and Founder of Deacom, Inc., says, “DEACOM is designed to be an intuitive software system for batch process manufacturers. That’s why it works so well for the food and beverage manufacturing industry – it offers all the ease-of-use, security, and scalability features necessary to effectively formulate, produce, and distribute a highly-regulated product. We are pleased to help La Tortilla Factory in their mission to cultivate an efficient and successful operation.”



The DEACOM ERP system is set to achieve full implementation by September of 2006.



To learn more about the DEACOM integrated accounting & ERP software system, or to schedule a free web demonstration, call 610-971-2278 ext. 15 or visit www.deacom.net.



About Deacom, Inc.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM system seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.



